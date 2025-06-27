Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara launches Raksha QR code to combat drug abuse

BENGALURU: To tackle the drug menace in Karnataka, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara launched the Raksha QR code on Thursday, enabling citizens to anonymously report instances of drug trafficking and usage. The initiative was launched as part of the 66th International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, held at Kanteerava Stadium.

Parameshwara also virtually gave permission to destroy 143.774 kg of various types of drugs valued at Rs 45 crore, seized by the Bengaluru City Police. The drugs were scientifically destructed at a facility in Hoskote.

Meanwhile, thousands, including students, participated in the event, where they took an oath committing to a drug-free lifestyle. Parameshwara urged students not to ruin their future by falling into drug abuse.

He said that drugs worth Rs 45 crore were seized in the past year and over 200 foreigners involved in drug trade were deported.

“We are running awareness programmes to educate the youth. If such activities continue despite warnings, strict legal action will follow,” he said, adding that 6.5 lakh students have been sensitised and police officers have been directed to visit educational institutions monthly, with each college required to form an anti-drug committee.