Unease in CM Siddaramaiah camp as Congress high command rules out changes till October

BENGALURU: With the Congress high command not in the mood to make any changes both in the party and the government until Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completes two-and-a-half years of his tenure in the top post in October, there seems to be a feeling of uneasiness among his coterie.

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, who wants Siddarmaiah to continue as the CM, on Thursday said, ”There will be a ‘revolution’ in Karnataka’s political sphere in September; let’s wait and watch.” After making the statement, he visited Siddaramaiah.

Political analysts interpret Rajanna’s statement as a strong message to the high command against any move to unseat Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, DCM DK Shivakumar said, “Rajanna is a senior leader, I don’t know about the revolution.”

When asked whether the CM was losing control of the administration, with the party MLAs slamming the government, Shivakumar termed it a creation of the media. “There is no loss of control in the administration. If there is anything, the CM and I will talk to our party leaders.” He added that the high command representatives will be in the state soon to hear the grievances of the MLAs.

Interestingly, the deputy chairman of the planning commission, who had alleged that there was corruption in the housing scheme, had met Shivakumar before meeting Siddaramaih on Wednesday evening, raising many eyebrows. Many MLAs have started visiting Shivakumar recently with their grievances, a Congress leader pointed out.