CM Siddaramaiah agrees there’ll be change after September, but says won’t be ‘revolutionary’

BENGALURU: While slightly agreeing with the opinions of his close associates and cabinet colleagues that there would be considerable political developments after September, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday clarified that these changes will not be revolutionary as suggested by some.

“Cooperation Minister

KN Rajanna said there could be developments in state politics but did not specify what. Rajanna’s statement deserves to be ignored. I am not a journalist to interpret it,” Siddaramaiah told reporters at Vidhana Soudha in the company of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on the sidelines of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti.

Siddaramaiah’s Man Friday and PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi, a strong contender for the KPCC president post, admitted on Thursday that there will be some change in October-November, especially with regards to cabinet reshuffle.

Sources said Siddaramaiah is keen to get the high command’s approval for the cabinet rejig and hopes it will happen in September, a month before he completes two-and-a-half years as CM.

On Friday, Rajanna reiterated his Thursday’s statement that there would be enormous changes and said politics is not stagnant water. “I am predicting a cabinet reshuffle, while others about a change in the KPCC president post and even change in the CM post,” he said.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that though he had no information about any revolutionary change, Rajanna might have his own information. Parameshwara on Thursday met Siddaramaiah and also Large-scale Industries Minister MB Patil and discussed developments after the visit of chief minister and his team to New Delhi, where they met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.