Karnataka government forcibly acquiring forest land, says Chalavadi

BENGALURU: As the State Government initiates action to reclaim encroached forest land, a fierce political row has erupted, with Leader of Opposition in the Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, alleging that authorities are forcibly attempting to reacquire land valued at nearly Rs 7,000 crore — land he claims belongs to Dalit families. Addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha, Narayanaswamy accused the government of betraying Dalits by targeting their homes and livelihoods under the pretext of forest land reclamation.

The land in question-around 711 acres in Kadugodi 200 village, Bidarahalli Hobli, Mahadevapura constituency-was reportedly “sanctioned” to local farmers in the 1950s and subsequently distributed among Dalits and marginalised farmers through cooperative societies. Though it was originally classified as forest land, Narayanaswamy insisted it had later been converted to revenue land.

However, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre strongly rebutted these claims.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “Once a land is notified as forest land, it remains forest forever. It cannot be granted, sold, or used for non-forest activities without approval from the Government of India or the Supreme Court. Any responsible person should understand this simple fact.”

Narayanaswamy alleged that the reclassification of the land as forest property was abrupt and strategically timed to facilitate its takeover. “How can land already allotted to KSSIDC, Metro Rail, Railways, and even temples now suddenly be termed forest land?” he asked. Despite a court order upholding status quo and staying demolition, reports have emerged of homes and structures being razed.

Narayanaswamy claimed over 2,000 houses and more than 5,000 residents-mostly Dalits-are affected. He accused the police of using force to evict residents in defiance of legal protection. “This is nothing short of hooliganism,” he said.

Demanding transparency, Narayanaswamy called for a white paper on all land allotments and transactions since 1950 and warned of statewide agitation if the government continues what he termed a “coercive and unlawful” land grab. “Investigate the matter and publish the white paper,” he urged.