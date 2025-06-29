Need to give a new lease of life to TG Halli reservoir: Experts

BENGALURU: Water management experts have expressed concern over the government doing nothing to revive the Thippagondanahalli (TG Halli) reservoir, once the lifeline of Bengaluru city.

Thippeswamy, former engineer-in-chief at BWSSB, expressed concern over the change in land use pattern in the catchment of Arkavathi Valley that reaches Hesaraghatta and TG Halli, and said a medical college has come up, apart from many housing projects having mushroomed in the catchment area. “This is not good as untreated water from these places in entering the catchment area.”

“The waste water from housing projects, industries, and other areas is entering the catchment area of Arkavathi river. The Arkavathi river which originates from the foothills of Nandi Hills, fills up 108 lakes in Chikkaballapura, including the Hesaraghatta Tank and the surplus water is then diverted to the TG Halli reservoir. TG Halli, which was a lifeline till the late-90s, was neglected due to pollution and silt, and the reservoir has been waiting for revival for the last 25 years,” said Thippeswamy.

S Vishwanath from BIOME Environmental Trust pitched for a river management study and a legal framework to ensure that the river characteristics and biodiversity are protected. “We only see from the water point of view, but there is much more to a river and its basin. We need a holistic approach while dealing with river basins like Arkavathi and TG Halli.”

The AAP unit in Karnataka, which held a seminar by inviting experts to speak on TG Halli, stated that the party will prioritise the preservation of the reservoir and the protection of Bengaluru’s environment.

The party also pitched for the formation of an ‘Expert Committee’ to formulate a comprehensive action plan, based on its recommendations. AAP plans to conduct a public awareness march from TG Halli Reservoir to Freedom Park, to highlight the urgency of the cause and present a memorandum to the state government, articulating the demands and proposed actions to safeguard the reservoir and Bengaluru’s ecological future.