7.13 lakh students to write PU II exams across Karnataka today

BENGALURU: As many as 7,13,862 students —including 3,35,468 boys, 3,78,389 girls, and five transgender candidates — are set to appear in the PU II examination across Karnataka starting today. Among them, 2.9 lakh students have registered for the science stream, 2.2 lakh for commerce, and 1.9 lakh for arts. Students will appear for Kannada or Arabic exams today.

While the PU exams are scheduled till March 20, SSLC exams will take place from March 21 to April 4. The board has set up 1,171 exam centres for the PUC exams across the state.

For answer sheet evaluation, 31,000 assessors will review PUC papers at 76 centres and webcasting will be implemented at all exam centres, under the supervision of district collectors.

Security measures include 2,342 local vigilance squads for PUC while 504 reconnaissance teams will monitor at the district and taluk levels to ensure strict supervision.

To prevent malpractice and ensure smooth exams, a 200-metre radius around all exam centres is declared as a restricted zone.

Also, photocopy, cyber, and computer centres within this area will remain closed on exam days.

Strict action will be taken under the Education Act against anyone involved in question paper leaks or other exam-related irregularities.