Until apex court decision on ownership of Palace Grounds, TDR can’t be issued: Krishna Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday asserted that the state government will not deposit the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) of Rs 3,400 crore for acquiring 15 acres 39 guntas of Bangalore Palace land until the Supreme Court’s verdict is out on the dispute over the land’s ownership.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Karnataka Government to deposit TDR of Rs 3,400 crore for acquiring the land to develop the Ballari and Jayamahal Roads. “In 1996, the palace land was acquired through a law which was passed in the legislature by fixing Rs 11 crore as compensation.

The erstwhile Mysuru royal family had challenged the acquisition in the Karnataka High Court, which however upheld the state’s decision. The HC’s order came in favour of the state’s people and government as it is public property.

Now the SC is stating that the TDR certificates should be issued in favour of the private persons (the royal family). We have challenged this and sought the SC to decide as to whether the property is ours (the government) or theirs (royal family),” Gowda stated.

“After the TDR is issued, what if they sell the property, and the the SC’s decision comes in our favour? How to withdraw the TDR then?” he questioned, pointing out that the government has brought out an ordinance reserving its rights on the development of the roads. “The land is in possession of the royal family.

The government will decide whether to lay a road or not in public interest. We are fighting a legal battle, let’s see how things pan out,” he said.

He also questioned whether it is possible for the government to issue TDR for 460 acres of the land on the Bangalore Palace Grounds at the rate of Rs 3,400 crore against 15 acres 39 guntas.

Meanwhile, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar said it is not right to talk about the palace road widening dispute since the case is in court.