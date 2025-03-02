Five engineering students killed in car-truck collision in Kollegal

MYSURU: Five engineering students were killed on the spot in a head-on collision when an overspeeding truck crashed into their car near Chikkinduvadi village in Kollegal taluk on Saturday.

Three of the students were from Mysuru district and two from Mandya. They were Srilakshmi (20) of Alanahalli in Mysuru, Nithin (21) of Lakshegowdana Doddi, Suhas (21) of Sriramanagar, Sreyas (21) of Hallegere and Likitha(20) of Shanubhoganahalli in Periyapatna taluk.

The students were on their way to take part in the car festival and offer puja at Male Mahadeshwara temple on the eve of Shivaratri jathra festival. The accident occurred when the speeding truck overtook a vehicle and rammed into the car.

Both the vehicles were thrown off the road and fell into a paddy field.IGP Boralingaiah and SP Kavitha visited the spot and directed their men to nab the truck driver.