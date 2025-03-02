It’s time CM Siddaramaiah ups his game

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present his record 16th Budget — the third as the CM in his second tenure — on March 7. The big question is whether the budget will have any concrete measures to dispel the opposition’s campaign that the state is bereft of funds to take up development works while the economy is bogged down by the burden of guarantee schemes.

In the 2024-25 budget with an outlay of Rs 3.71 lakh crore, the CM had allocated Rs 52,000 crore for the five guarantee schemes. Despite many Congress leaders admitting that the schemes have caused a financial strain on the state and suggesting the need to relook at some of them, the government assured the continuation of the five flagship schemes.

With zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat, and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike [BBMP] elections likely to be held this year, the government may not make any changes in the schemes.

Focusing on the welfare initiatives while providing adequate financial allocations for infrastructure development would be a tightrope walk for the CM. The challenge is to do that without burdening the middle class and the poor and also maintaining fiscal discipline. Any measure that burdens people will not bode well with the image of the government that is facing flak over rising prices.

Noted economist and former director of the Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC) Prof RS Deshpande says Siddaramaiah is quite skillful and will find some new sources of revenue. He says while it is up to the government to decide how to conduct public expenditure for the welfare of the population, they should have pragmatically thought about getting revenues without hampering aggregate welfare.

Siddaramaiah appears to be confident of deftly handling the complex situation. The CM maintains that Karnataka’s economy remains strong with an 18.3 % average budget growth over the last two years and the state’s own tax revenue growth of 15%. Siddaramaiah also claims that the state is spending 15.01% of its budget on capital expenditure, which is higher compared to neighbouring states Maharashtra (12.74%), Tamil Nadu (10.58%) and Telangana (11.58%).