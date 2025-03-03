Four dead, one critical in road accident on Bengaluru-Chennai Express Corridor

KOLAR: Four persons died in a road accident, and another is said to be critical in an accident that occurred on the Bengaluru-Chennai Express Corridor on Sunday night at around 11:30 pm.

KGF Superintendent of Police K.M. Shantharaju told The New Indian Express that the incident was reported near Kuppanahalli Gate under Bangarpet Police limits. A preliminary investigation revealed that it was a head-on collision between an Innova car and a two-wheeler.

Shantharaju said the deceased have been identified as Rathnamma (60), wife of Jayaramappa, a resident of Kammasandra, Uthvatha; a one-and-a-half-year-old child, daughter of Santhosh, a resident of Kammasandra; and Mahesh (45), son of Seenappa, a resident of Kadiragana Kuppa, KGF Taluk.

The injured have been identified as Sushmitha (30), wife of Santhosh, an eight-month pregnant woman in critical condition, a resident of Kammadandra; Virat (4), son of Santhosh, a resident of Kammasandra; and Sujathamma (50), wife of Chandrappa, a resident of Moganahalli. All were travelling in the car.

Shantharaju said the rider of the two-wheeler, who was traveling towards Hoskote, died on the spot and is yet to be identified. He added that the severely injured were admitted to private hospitals in Bengaluru and Kolar.

In this connection, Bangarpet Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.