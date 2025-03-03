Villagers protest, demand arrest after headmaster allegedly sexually abuses students

MYSURU: Over 100 villagers and relatives of girl students held a protest, demanding action against a school headmaster for allegedly sexually abusing their children in HD Kote taluk. The protesters, who have locked up the school, demanded that the police arrest the accused who is absconding immediately.

The villagers alleged that headmaster Girish sexually abused several girls by giving them sleeping pills, stating that they were albendazole tablet for de-worming.

The victim’s father said that on January 30, his daughter had gone to the headmaster’s chamber to get chalk pieces for the classroom. He had given sleeping tablet, stating that her aunt, who had come to the school had given albendazole tablet.

“After forcefully making the girl to consume the tablet, he allegedly raped the girl behind the almirahs in his chamber. Her classmate who had come to the headmaster’s chamber, had found my daughter lying on the floor nude in a semiconscious state. The headmaster told the classmate to give her water and take her home. He had also warned her not to disclose the incident to anybody. However, my daughter’s classmate informed us about the incident,” he said.

The victim’s parents and villagers alleged that when they went to the police station, the police refused to complain to the headmaster. After the incident was brought to the notice of the higher authorities in the Education department, CRP officer Deepa had visited the school and assured parents of initiating action against the headmaster. The villagers alleged that Education authorities failed to respond properly even to the gram panchayat president.

When TNIE contacted DDPI S T Javaregowda, he said an FIR has been lodged under the POCSO Act and police are searching for him as he is absconding.