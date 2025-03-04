Governor forced to read out lies: Karnataka BJP leaders

BENGALURU: After Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot set the Budget session rolling with a speech, BJP members slammed the State government for making the Governor read out lies.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the State government had wasted the Governor’s time by making him read the speech. “The government made him say that all is well in Karnataka. They made the Governor say the government is taking up development works, and that financial status is stable, which is nothing but lies,’’ he said. Vijayendra said the government has not paid honorarium, and claimed to have allotted Rs 20,000 crore to reduce regional imbalance. “How much of it have they released?’’ he questioned.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said the government should take credit for the most poorly managed government in the history of Karnataka. “The way they made the Governor speak, the government should feel ashamed,’’ he said.

Prior to this, BJP members walked from Raj Bhavan to Vidhana Soudha, marking their protest against the State government for trying to curtail the Governor’s power. JDS members too attended the rally.

They protested and alleged that though the High Court had upheld the Governor’s power, the Congress government was trying to curtail the Governor’s power and place a black mark on the Constitution, as the Governor holds a constitutional post.