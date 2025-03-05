Youth stabs girlfriend to death, dies by suicide, after she declines to marry him immediately at Karnataka's Belagavi

BELAGAVI: A 29-year-old man stabbed his 18-year-old girlfriend to death before dying by suicide in Belagavi city on Monday evening.

The man was infuriated when the girlfriend refused to marry him immediately.

The man, identified as Prashant Kundekar, a painter from Yellur near Belagavi, was furious after the girl's mother insisted he become financially stable before marrying her daughter Aishwarya Mahesh Lohar.

The couple had been in a relationship for over a year and had planned to marry, but the girl's family wanted Kundekar to become financially secure.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang stated that Kundekar was desperate to marry Aishwarya and had tried to convince her despite her mother's objections.

On Monday, they met at the house of AIshwarya's aunt near Nath Pai Circle in Shahpur, Belagavi, where a heated argument broke out over the issue.

Police reports indicate that Aishwarya was also hesitant to marry immediately, aligning with her mother’s concerns about Kundekar's financial stability. Enraged by her refusal, Kundekar attempted to force her to consume poison. When she resisted, he stabbed her in the neck, killing her instantly. He then turned the knife on himself, dying on the spot.

Following the incident, senior police officials rushed to the scene and have since been questioning the couple’s relatives as part of the investigation.