Karnataka launches first-of-its-kind foundation to combat climate change

HUBBALLI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Karnataka government has announced the establishment of the Karnataka Forest, Wildlife, and Climate Change Mitigation Foundation to combat the effects of climate change.

The 2025 state budget places emphasis on environmental conservation, forestry, and human-wildlife conflict mitigation. It also outlines plans for carbon credit generation through agroforestry and afforestation.

To support farmers financially, the government has introduced a policy on agroforestry and carbon credits. “To strengthen farmers' financial condition through agroforestry and carbon credit, steps will be taken to grow plant species with high carbon retention capacity by encouraging forestry activities,” the Chief Minister said in his budget speech.

In an effort to expand the state's green cover, the government has announced the planting of 3.5 lakh saplings across 1,200 hectares of non-forest land.

To address human-wildlife conflict, the government has increased the ex-gratia compensation for loss of human life due to wild animal attacks from ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh. Additionally, the ongoing railway barricade programme to prevent elephant intrusions will see an extension of 150 km over the next two years. “It will be taken up in the next two years. ₹60 crore has been set aside for the year 2025-26,” the Chief Minister stated.