Karnataka's budgetary allocation for irrigation projects must go up by 25 per cent a year, experts say

BELAGAVI: How Chief Minister Siddarmaiah will address rising concerns about the inability of successive state governments to ensure effective implementation of major irrigation projects, by setting aside necessary funds, is something people are waiting to see as he presents his record 16th budget on Friday.

On budgetary allocation for the irrigation sector, experts feel the need for a political consensus to increase allocation by at least 25 per cent annually, against the current allocation of Rs 20,000 crore.

“If the government is unwilling to increase allocation, it would not be possible for the state government to achieve its target in the irrigation sector in the next five years,’’ said senior Supreme Court advocate Mohan Katarki, an expert in irrigation and inter-state water sharing issues.

The Central government had announced grants of Rs 5,300 crore for implementation of the Upper Bhadra Project in its 2023-24 Budget, besides declaring it a national project. The state government’s proposal to bring 75,000 acres under irrigation in Chitradurga under the Bhadra project has been put on the back burner as the Centre is yet to release grants.

Despite its promise, the state government is struggling to draw 3.9tmcft water from Goa under the Kalasa-Banduri project, though the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT) announced its final award in August 2018. The state government blames the Centre for not granting environment, forest and wildlife clearances to go ahead with the project.

While attributing the government’s lack of political will to implement both these projects, irrigation expert Ashok Chandargi said, “Whether the Chief Minister has any concrete measures to implement Upper Bhadra or Kalasa-Banduri project in his fresh budget remains to be seen.’’

All the repeated announcements made in the last several budgets to expedite implementation of the 3rd phase of Upper Krishna Project (UKP-3) have not helped at all as the revised estimate of UKP-3 is about a whopping Rs 1 lakh crore today, sources said, adding that the estimate of the same project was merely Rs 51 crore in 2017.