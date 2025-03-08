In veiled reference to Siddaramaiah and DKS, Kharge asks leaders not to go in 'opposite directions'

KALABURAGI: In a veiled reference to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge advised party leaders to work together in parallel and not go in opposite directions.

Speaking as the chief guest at the launch of the ‘Kalyana Patha Project’ aimed at laying roads in rural areas of Kalyana Karnataka at Katti Sangavi village (in the grounds of Dharm Singh Hospital for mother and children) near Jewargi on Saturday, Kharge said people elect their leaders with a lot of aspirations and it is the duty of leaders to fulfill these aspirations. If leaders go in opposite directions, how could they face their own people, he questioned. Shivakumar was present at the event while Siddaramaiah, who was also expected to be there, could not attend.

Kharge said it was perhaps a record on the part of Siddaramaiah of presenting the budget as the finance minister 16 times. He said Siddaramaiah works for the development of all sections including Dalits and downtrodden, adding that Shivakumar is doing good work as the President of KPCC and Deputy CM.