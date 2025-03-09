Veeranna among Sahitya Academy award winners

BENGALURU: Karnataka Sahitya Academy has announced its awards under various categories for 2022 and 2023.

Disclosing this here on Saturday, academy president LN Mukundraj said the award ceremony will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on March 24.

The academy’s Honorary Award for 2023 will be presented to C Veeranna (Bengaluru), Dr Srirama Ittannavar (Bagalkot), Janagere Venkataramaiah (Tumakuru), AM Madari (Koppal), and Sabiha Bhoomi Gowda (Mangaluru). The award includes a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a plaque and a certificate.

The academy will present its Sahitya Sri Award for 2023 to MS Shekhar (Mysuru), GN Mohan (Bengaluru), TS Vivekananda (Tumakuru), Jayashree Kambara (Belagavi), Nijalingappa Yamanappa Mattihal (Dharwad), Balagurumurthy (Kolar), Prof Shivagangarumma (Kalaburagi), Reeta Reeni (Bengaluru), Khaleem Ullah (Shivamogga) and Venkatagiri Dalavai (Ballari). They will be given a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a plaque and a certificate.

The academy has selected 18 books for its awards under various categories. Nine writers have been chosen for endowment awards for 2022.