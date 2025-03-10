Father, elder son murder younger son in Kittur taluk over family dispute

BELAGAVI: A man murdered his younger son with the help of his elder son in Chikka Nandihalli village, Kittur taluk. The deceased, Manjunath Ullagaddi (25), was going to get married, when his father, Nagappa Ullagaddi (63), and elder brother, Gurubasappa Ullagaddi (28) allegedly bludgeoned him to death using bricks and stones. They have been arrested.

Sources indicate that Manjunath had fallen in love and insisted on marrying his partner. Though his parents initially opposed the relationship, they later relented, and his engagement was conducted. However, as wedding preparations were under way, Manjunath frequently consumed alcohol and caused disturbances at home.

On the night of the incident, he allegedly got into a verbal altercation with his mother. Enraged, his father and brother attacked him, leading to his brutal death.

Family members said Manjunath had been demanding Rs 50,000 for wedding expenses and regularly engaged in drunken fights. His friend, Shashikant described him as otherwise peaceful, working on their farm and in factories. However, relatives Lakshmi and Raju Katageri claimed he was unemployed and frequently abused his parents, even breaking his father’s hand in a recent assault. His mother had filed a police complaint against him.