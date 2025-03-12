BDA approaches Bowring Club to run its clubhouses

BENGALURU: To ensure the clubhouses at two of its residential complexes are operated smoothly and to enhance their stature among the public, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has approached the Bowring Club to manage them.

Talks have been held with them already and the Club’s top management visited its housing projects to gain a first-hand understanding of the same, said top BDA officials.

The Hunnigere and Kanminike housing projects have a Club House each equipped with a gym, swimming pool, badminton court and other outdoor games, as well as separate spaces for indoor games, said an official.

The Hunnigere residential complex located in the Dasanapura Hobli between Tumakuru Road and Magadi Road is BDA’s costliest venture with 322 villas, 172 of them 4BHKs and 150 3BHKs.

“We are waiting for Bowring Club to give us a positive response for Hunnigere. Only after that do we plan to continue the sale of the houses in Hunnigere. House owners have a chance of getting membership at this Bowring Club and its branches too, which is something prestigious,” said a source.

In an experimental step earlier, the BDA auctioned 25 houses alone in Hunnigere three months ago to gauge public response for its first one-crore plus houses.

Meanwhile, at Kanminike, over 700 flats are being marketed by the BDA. “We are hoping the Club House here too will be taken over by Bowring. Since they are experienced in running a club, it would help all the residents.”