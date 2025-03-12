Take steps for safe tourism: Karnataka Government circular

BENGALURU: With the recent attack on tourists, including two foreigners, drawing international attention, the home department has issued a circular to all police commissioners and SPs in the state to ensure tourists’ safety. In the circular, SR Umashankar, additional chief secretary, home department, termed the recent attack on tourists in Hampi unfortunate and stressed the need for measures to ensure safe tourism. Owners of homestays should take measures for the safety of tourists.

The circular reads homestay owners should take permission from the jurisdictional police to take tourists to remote areas or places away from their facilities. They should take permission from forest department if they are taking tourists to forests.

“In case of any attack on tourists by miscreants or animals, homestay owners will be held responsible and punished,’’ it stated. The circular said these directions should also be followed by resorts. Jurisdictional police should take undertakings from the owners of homestays and resorts. Police have been directed to complete these formalities and submit reports by March 18.