Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy announces honorary and book awards for 2024

MANGALURU: Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy has chosen three persons and two books for its honorary and book awards for the year 2024.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy president Stany Alvares said those who have been selected for the honorary awards are M Patrick Moras who has written over 400 Konkani stories in the Konkani literature category, Joel Periera in Konkani Art category and Sobina Miothesh Kambrekar of the Siddi tribal community known for Damami, Pugadi and Sigmo dance in Konkani Folk category.

“In the book awards, we have selected Felcy Lobo in the poetry category for her work ‘Palva Ponth’ and Valerian Sequeira in the article category for his work ‘Shetham Bhatam Thotani’.

The honorary award carries Rs 50,000 cash prize, a citation and the book award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The award ceremony will be held in association with Konkani Christian Association, Mysuru, at the Konkani Bhavan at Vijayanagar in Mysuru on March 23 at 5pm,” he said.

Chamarajanagar MLA K Harish Gowda will inaugurate the programme and MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaraiaha will be the chief guest.

To a query, Stany said the academy has received Rs 58 lakh funds from the government and this year a proposal has been sent seeking a fund of Rs1 crore. “Our priority is to complete the pending works of the academy. At present, work on Konkani Bhavan at Urwastore is pending and we need Rs 3 crore for its completion,” he said.