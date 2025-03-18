Bank unions call for two-day nationwide strike on March 24, 25

BENGALURU: The United Forum of Bank Unions, the umbrella organisation representing nine major trade union officers and employees in public sector banks, has called for an All-India Bank Strike for two days, from March 24, 25.

The objective of the strike is to demand the implementation of a five-day work week, recruitment of adequate staff in the banking sector, among others.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Karnataka State Committee member Giriraja KN said that while regulatory bodies such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and insurance companies operate on a five-day work week, bank officers are required to work on the second and fourth Saturdays as well.

The union also wrote to the Department of Financial Services (DFS), requesting a five-day work week for the banking sector. Additionally, employees work extra hours on weekdays, he said, adding that over the last decade, banks have not recruited sufficient staff, which has impacted the quality of service provided to the

public. Moreover, various demands remain unfulfilled as the government has not taken steps to address these issues. As a result, the unions have decided to shut down banking services for two days.

Major demands