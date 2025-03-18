KSP president’s plea for security: Karnataka HC seeks government response

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday sought a response from the state government on a petition filed by Kannada Sahithya Parishat president Dr Mahesh Joshi seeking directions to the government to immediately provide him police protection, including 24x7 gunmen, in light of grave threats to his life.

Observing that the documents submitted demonstrate that there is a threat to the life of the petitioner, Justice M Nagaprasanna sought the response and adjourned the hearing to March 20.

Joshi stated in the petition that despite several requests to the state government and its authorities, he did not get any protection. Even after the additional chief secretary of the home department instructed the state police chief and police commissioner to look into his representations and take action against those threatening him, nothing was done, he said.

Joshi said after the recently held 87th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya, he has been receiving serious threats to his life from vested interests who tried to create disturbances before the Sammelana and disgruntled individuals and groups.