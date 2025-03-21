BEL engineer in Bengaluru caught leaking information to Pakistan agents

BENGALURU: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru, on Thursday reportedly placed under suspension Deeparaj Chandra, 36, an engineer with its Product Development and Innovation Centre (PDIC) for leaking critical defence-related information to some operatives in Pakistan.

His digital gadgets have been sent to the defence laboratory for in-depth analysis using Cloud Investigation and Response Automation, a technology that ‘leverages advanced analytics, AI, and automation to enhance the detection, investigation, and response to security incidents within cloud environments, enabling organisations to proactively detect and respond to threats.’

He may be held based on the digital forensic report. Chandra has reportedly been in touch with some Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIO) for the last couple of years.

Under the garb of a woman, they befriended him online and enticed him to share sensitive information on defence operating, communication systems, details on machinery, security apparatus production systems, office layouts, and on some senior officials with the PIOs.