'Don’t take coercive steps against HD Kumaraswamy till March 27’: Karnataka HC on Kethaganahalli land case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government not to take coercive steps till March 27 against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over the alleged encroachment of government land in Kethaganahalli of Ramanagara taluk.

Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order after recording the undertaking given by the state government while hearing Kumaraswamy’s petition, questioning the legality of the notice dated March 18, 2025. The Ramanagara tahsildar had issued a notice to Kumaraswamy under Section 104 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, stating that he has allegedly encroached government land bearing Survey No. 7 to 9 in Kethaganahalli.

Contending that the notice is without the authority of law, bad and untenable, Kumaraswamy said the tahsildar lacks jurisdiction to issue the notice and it is a violation of Sections 104, 94 and 67 of the Karnataka Land Revenue (Third Amendment Act), 2024, which came into effect on January 10, 2025.

His counsel argued the tahsildar issued the notice now, while the land was purchased in 1985. He argued that Kumaraswamy has not been made a party in the contempt proceedings initiated before the HC and it has been challenged before the supreme court on March 22, he argued.