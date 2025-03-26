History-sheeter's murder in Karnataka's Kolar district: Minor girlfriend, three teenagers held

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter. Police nabbed the assailants within forty-eight hours of the murder.

The history-sheeter has been identified as Shiva Kumar.

KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) Superintendent of Police KM Shantharaju said that on March 23, Shiva Kumar, accompanied by his 17-year-old girlfriend were on their way to Kamasamudram to have dinner. At that time, three persons, who were travelling in a two-wheeler, attacked Shiva Kumar with lethal weapons near Virpakshipuram of KGF-Kamasamudram Road under Andersonpet police station limits.

Shiva Kumar suffered serious injuries but disappeared from the spot.

Shantharaju said police used drones to trace him. Finally, he was found dead in the Kamasamudram forest zone, four kilometres away from where the assailants targeted him, in a pool of blood.

Subsequently, the police formed special team to crack the case.

The team grilled Shiva Kumar's girlfriend who gave contradictory statements. Eventually, she confessed to murdering Shiva Kumar.

The reason for her murdering Shiva Kumar was that she had meanwhile fallen in love with a 17-yer-old boy and decided to marry him. Coming to know about this, Shiva Kumar warned the boy and told him to stay away from his girlfriend.

Following this, the girl and her lover hatched a conspiracy to murder Shiva Kumar. The duo along with another boy and a 19-year-old Deepak executed their plan and murdered Shiva Kumar.

The minor girl, the two boys and Deepak have been arrested.

Shantharaju said a cash reward will be given to the team who cracked the crime within 48 hours.