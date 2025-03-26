Karnataka committed to Mekadatu project, confident of court verdict: DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the government is committed to implementing the Mekadatu balancing reservoir project, and is confident of getting justice in court.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, the DyCM said Tamil Nadu has taken a political decision. "Let them present their case and the state will present its case, no one is above the courts," he said.

“Our water is our right and we are confident of getting justice,” he said, responding to a question on a Tamil Nadu minister’s remark that they will not allow Karnataka to go ahead with the project.

He said the detailed project report and proposal have been submitted to the Centre. Asked about BJP’s demand for convincing Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Shivakumar said the project is more beneficial to Tamil Nadu and he will try to convince the neighbouring state of the benefits.

On the BJP’s protests against his alleged remark on the Constitution, he said, “The BJP is not able to digest the truth in the interview and my political stand. We are the ones who brought the Constitution and we are protecting it. It is BJP leaders who said they would change the Constitution. I will retire from politics if I have said I will change the Constitution.”

He said the party leadership had asked for an explanation. “I have told them to review the interview in detail. They agree that I haven’t said so,” he said.