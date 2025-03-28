NHAI to revise toll fare across Karnataka from April 1; highway users to shell out more

BENGALURU: Highway users, get ready to shell out more from April 1, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will be revising toll fares across Karnataka. Those heading to Kempegowda International Airport from Bengaluru on Ballari Road, who are paying Rs 115 toll fee will have to pay Rs 120 for single-journey, a hike of Rs 5.

Likewise, the toll fee rates over 60 toll plazas (except for the ones whose renewal is not in line with the annual April 1 revision) in the state, including the Bengaluru Mysuru Access Controlled Highway, will witness a jump in fare with a fare hike as low as Rs 5 and more varying from one highway to another.

NHAI sources said that the toll revision is an annual exercise coming into effect from April 1. “However, due to general election last year, the revision was implemented in June and this year, the toll fee hike will be done in April 1,” the source said adding that the hike will be adjusted to match the next round-figure like a hike of Rs 7 or Rs 8 will be rounded off to Rs 10 and a notification will be put out with the revised rates.

NHAI Regional Officer (Karnataka) Vilas P Brahmankar said that the revision is a part of the annual exercise where the toll rates, not only in Karnataka but across India, are revised in line with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation, under National Highways Fee Rules. “The toll fee is not revised on a fixed percentage basis like 3% or 5%, but are done as per the changes in the WPI based inflation,” he explained.

K Radhakrishna Holla, president, Karnataka State Travel Operators Association, said, “Toll fee rates are going to be hiked from April 1. Along with this, the lifetime tax on vehicles have increased. Vehicle manufacturers have hiked the price of new vehicles by around 4%. We have not yet calculated the hike in the tyres and batteries. All these have increased the operating cost of the vehicles.”

He said that the toll fee revision along with the other hikes will result in price rise of essential commodities and that ultimately the hike burden will be passed on to the consumers.