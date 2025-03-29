Dist Congress Committees should be stronger than leaders, says Dy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday said the AICC is moving forward with the bid to reshape the party organisation by empowering its district presidents.

“The DCC presidents have been trained on the intricacies of organising the party, handling the media and social media, and maintaining the party’s assets. The issues of enrolling the members, verifying the voters’ list were part of the training, where strengthening the DCCs was discussed,” Shivakumar told reporters in New Delhi on Friday. The three-day DCC presidents conference is under way in New Delhi.

“A decision to empower the district Congress presidents will be taken at the party’s executive committee meeting to be held in Gujarat,” he said.

“They (high command) have come out with a new formula of strengthening the party across the country. I am very happy about it, as it is a very good initiative taken by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

“The party is bigger than the government, so the high command has given a special programme to the district presidents. During the meeting, they asked if their opinion was sought while selecting the Congress candidate for the Assembly elections.

They have done a great job of empowering the district presidents,” he informed. Guidelines, including conducting a membership campaign, verifying the voters’ list, appointing BLOs, using social media effectively, and collecting donations for the party has been done.

The district in-charge ministers should visit the Congress office and meet workers, and take the DCC presidents along, when touring districts, he said.

Separately, on MLC Rajendra’s complaint that supari was given to murder him, Shivakumar said he was unaware of it and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara will have it probed.