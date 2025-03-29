House panel ready to address governor's concerns over GBGB Bill: MLA Rizwan

BENGALURU: Rizwan Arshad, MLA, who heads the Select Legislative Committee, which reviewed the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, has said that the governor’s action did not amount to rejection of the Bill, but a request for some specific clarifications.

Speaking to TNIE, Arshad downplayed the concerns, especially those surrounding the 74th Amendment, and said, “No exact point of the Act was raised.” He dismissed claims of constitutional flaws in the Bill.

On apprehensions over the proposed Metropolitan Planning, a concept first introduced by the Congress government, in the Bill, Arshad clarified that the committee headed by him will take the matter seriously. “Metropolitan Planning was proposed when Congress was in power. We will consider all aspects of it moving forward,” he said, suggesting that the committee remains open to refining the Bill.

The most contentious issue, however, appears to be splitting of the BBMP, which, according to critics, will go the Delhi civic body’s way.

Arshad, however, is unperturbed. “Delhi civic body’s trifurcation failed due to unequal revenue distribution,” he said. “In contrast, we’ve carefully accounted for that, ensuring a balanced approach for Bengaluru’s future. Bengaluru has to be divided for administrative efficiency and we have taken all objections into consideration,” he added.

Reiterating that the governor seeking certain clarifications on the Bill was not a setback to the state government, he said, “We’re fully prepared to provide all clarifications. There is no cause for alarm.”