Supari deal: FIR filed against five for plotting to kill MLC Rajendra

TUMAKURU: Kyathasandra police filed an FIR against five persons, including history sheeter Somu, following a complaint by Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s son Rajendra on Friday evening.

The other accused are Bharat, Amit, Gunda and Yatish, who have criminal antecedents, and will be secured soon for investigation, police said.

Sections 109, 329(4), 61(2), 190, 109 of the BNS have been slapped against the accused.

Rajendra, who alleged that ‘unidentified’ persons had given ‘supari’ to kill him, on Friday approached Tumakuru SP Ashok KV, seeking action. The SP forwarded the case to the jurisdictional Kyathasandra police as the minister’s residence is situated there, to file a FIR.

“He mentioned the name of Soma, a history-sheeter of Jayapura area in Tumakuru, and a person called Bharat. The gravity of the FIR will determine the next course of action. The investigation officer will ask why Rajendra delayed lodging a police complaint though he got to know about supari being given to eliminate him in January itself.

We came to know only after the MLC told us about the supari deal, as we had no prior intelligence report. Adequate security is already in place for the minister and MLC, and will be tightened,” Ashok told the press.

Rajendra had not furnished the audio tape of the alleged conversation on the supari deal, he said, adding that during investigation, the background of the deal will be verified.

He told reporters he had delayed lodging a complaint with police as he did not take it seriously, though he came to know about the attempt to kill him through an audio tape that came to his notice in January 2025.

“I complained to the SP, and spoke to him in detail. They (accused) did try to install GPS in my car. Of the total Rs 70lakh supari amount, Rs 5 lakh was paid. I don’t know why they gave it. The names Soma and Bharat are in the audio. I don’t know who they are but there is an 18-minute audio of a woman and a boy talking about it,” Rajendra told reporters after meeting the SP.

‘”I don’t know what the enmity is for. I received the audio in January. I kept quiet, thinking it was a joke, but I found out it was serious and filed a complaint,” he said.

Rajendra said the CID is investigating the alleged honey-trap attempt on his father Rajanna, and it has no relation to the alleged ‘supari’ deal.