BYV, DKS colluded to bring out Jarkiholi sleaze CD: Yatnal
BELAGAVI: Undeterred by his expulsion from the BJP, MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal continued firing salvos at party state president BY Vijayendra on Sunday, this time accusing the latter of joining hands with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to bring out the alleged sleaze CD involving MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Yatnal claimed it was Vijayendra who orchestrated the creation of the CD, in cahoots with Shivakumar. Hitting out at Vijayendra for getting him sacked from the BJP, Yatnal said, "I am not the kind of person who would sit at home, upset. I will take a tour from Bidar to Chamarajanagar and from Kolar to Kodagu, in my attempt to fight against the Yediyurappa family. I will travel for Hindutva, and ensure that the father-son duo (Yediyurappa and Vijayendra) are out of politics in the state."
Yatnal claimed all the MPs of the state are against Vijayendra and have urged for his expulsion from the party. Furthermore, he added that the same team (Vijayendra and Shivakumar) was involved in the latest honeytrap scandal that has rocked the state.
He directly blamed Vijayendra for his ouster from the BJP, stating that both Vijayendra and his father exerted pressure on the party high command to remove him. “The father-son duo may have thought that Yatnal would stay away from the BJP if he was sacked,” he said, adding that the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha was not in favor of the two.
Referring to his expulsion, Yatnal stated that such injustice to the people had been happening since the times of the Ramayana and Mahabharata. However, he added that he would not appeal to the party to reconsider its decision, but his team members (rebel party MLAs) would do the same.