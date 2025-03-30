BYV, DKS colluded to bring out Jarkiholi sleaze CD: Yatnal

Yatnal claimed all the MPs of the state are against Vijayendra and have urged for his expulsion from the party. Furthermore, he added that the same team (Vijayendra and Shivakumar) was involved in the latest honeytrap scandal that has rocked the state.

He directly blamed Vijayendra for his ouster from the BJP, stating that both Vijayendra and his father exerted pressure on the party high command to remove him. “The father-son duo may have thought that Yatnal would stay away from the BJP if he was sacked,” he said, adding that the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha was not in favor of the two.

Referring to his expulsion, Yatnal stated that such injustice to the people had been happening since the times of the Ramayana and Mahabharata. However, he added that he would not appeal to the party to reconsider its decision, but his team members (rebel party MLAs) would do the same.