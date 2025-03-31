'Kodava Ballya Namme' festival celebrates community's culture, rituals, language

MADIKERI: The two-day 'Kodava Ballya Namme' festival organised by the Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy at the Ammathi Kodava Samaja highlighted the need to protect Kodava culture and rituals. The event emphasised the need to protect the Kodava language, rights and livelihood.

The Kodava Samaja wore a festive look as hundreds from the community, dressed in the traditional Kodava attire, took part in the event. The programme began with a ritualistic procession.

The formal function was inaugurated by Virajpet MLA AS Ponanna. “It is commendable that the Kodava Sahitya Academy has contributed to the development of Kodava language and literature by organising the ‘Ballya Namme’. Efforts will be made to provide government support to promote the Academy. The contribution made by the Kodava community to the country is immense. In this regard, it is imperative to work hard for the survival of the community and everyone should be responsible for the protection of the language, country and race,” opined Ponanna.

He explained that using a gun as part of the festivities is the community’s culture. “We do not need a license to possess guns as the gun culture has been passed on from generations,” he added. He called on the community to promote the culture without hating other communities or cultures.

The need to promote the Kodava language for the preservation of the community’s culture was highlighted by K Subramani, the president of the Federation of the Kodava Samajas.

During the cultural seminar hosted as part of the fest, speaker M Rekha Prakash said that the increased influence from the west is affecting the culture of the community. She called on the parents to instill respect for the culture and language among the children.

The close relation between Kodava culture and agriculture was explained by progressive farmer S Ganesh Thimmaiah. He urged the growers and farmers to implement organic farming and avoid chemical fertilisers to help lead a healthy living. He highlighted the need to take up animal husbandry, bee keeping and fishery to earn good profits. He urged the parents to take children to the farmlands and introduce paddy cultivation to them.

Several programmes that promoted the community’s culture were hosted as part of the event. Awards were honoured to several achievers from the community and the fest witnessed participation from several dignitaries.