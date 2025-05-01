Man dies after drinking undiluted alcohol for Rs 10,000 challenge in Karnataka

KOLAR: A 24-year-old person who consumed 3.5 pouches [each 180 ML] of alcohol without diluting it died in Mulbagal in Kolar district. Kolar Superintendent of Police B Nikhil said the preliminary investigation revealed that during a party with his friends, Karthick claimed that he could drink five pouches of whiskey without mixing it with water.

His friends challenged him to do so and offered to give him Rs 10,000 if he did it. He accepted the challenge. After consuming 3.5 pouches, he felt uneasy and was rushed to a hospital where he died without responding to the treatment. According to the post-mortem report, death was due to alcohol poisoning.

