Man dies after drinking undiluted alcohol for Rs 10,000 challenge in Karnataka

Speaking to TNIE, Kolar Superintendent of Police B. Nikhil said that preliminary investigations revealed that Karthik (23), a resident of Poojarahalli, had been partying with friends when he claimed he could consume five packets of liquor without mixing them with water or soda.
“It is said that during the party he challenged that he was capable of consuming up to five packets of alcohol without diluting it with water or soda,” Nikhil said.
Following this, his friends bet him Rs 10,000 if he succeeded. Karthik accepted the challenge and consumed five pouches of liquor along with snacks. Soon after, he complained of uneasiness and requested medical help. His friends rushed him to the nearest hospital, but he did not respond to treatment and died.
Though the incident occurred a week ago, it came to light on Thursday. Sources said Karthik had been married for a year and his wife had delivered a baby just ten days prior to the incident.
The postmortem report confirmed that Karthik died due to alcohol poisoning. “The final report is awaited. A case of unnatural death has been reported and investigation is on,” Nikhil said.