Teach Pakistan a lesson: Soldiers’ village in Karnataka appeals to PM Modi

GADAG: People of Hatalageri, also known as soldiers’ village, have appealed to the Union government to teach a lesson to Pakistan in the wake of the recent terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir. There are over 200 youngsters from Hatalageri in the armed forces. Parents of these soldiers and others in the village say that they are ready to send more youth to the armed forces in case of an emergency.

Elders from the village held a meeting on Sunday and decided to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action against Pakistan and put an end to terrorrism in the country. “We will support any decisive action initiated by the PM against Pakistan,” they said.

Hatalageri is 8 km from Gadag town and has a population of 4,000. Most of the youth from the village join the armed forces after their PU or degree courses. For them, joining the armed forces has become a tradition.

Hatalgeri has many retired soldiers and the village celebrates Independence Day and Republic Day in a grand manner. Many from the village, who could not make it to the armed forces for various reasons, are into agriculture and allied activities.

Families such as Bentur, Pujar and Kari have their sons and daughters in the armed forces. Satyappa Pujar and Maruti Bentur, parents of soldiers from Hatalageri, said, “We have told our sons to fight for the country without any fear if they get an opportunity. The country has lost many soldiers and civilians because of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Now, we want our PM to teach a lesson to Pakistan.”