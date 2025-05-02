Over 5.24 lakh students passed in Karnataka SSLC exams

BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the SSLC Exam-1 results on Friday, with the overall pass percentage rising to 62.34%. This marks a 9.34% increase from last year’s 53%, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said.

Out of more than 8.42 lakh students who appeared for the SSLC exams, over 5.24 lakh successfully passed. Notably, 22 students scored a perfect 625 marks, including seven from Bengaluru — a significant increase from last year, when only one student achieved this feat.

In the previous year, about 8.9 lakh students registered for the SSLC exams, with an initial pass percentage of 53.40%. However, after granting 20% grace marks, the final pass percentage was adjusted to 73%.

The education minister attributed the improvement in results to remedial classes, explaining that the department focused on identifying underperforming students and providing additional support through targeted classes on specific subjects and topics.

Dakshina Kannada topped the state with a pass percentage of 91.12%, followed by Udupi at 89.96%. On the other hand, Kalaburagi recorded the lowest pass percentage at 42.43%, with Vijayapura at 49.58%.

The minister also announced that the SSLC Exam-2 will be held from May 26 to June 2.

Results are available on karresults.nic.in