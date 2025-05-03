Coastal security: Fishers told to be alert at sea

HUBBALLI: In the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Coastal Security Force (CSF) in Karwar has cautioned fishermen and operators of large trawlers and asked them to keep an eye on any suspicious movement of boats when at sea.

A meeting was called in Karwar recently to discuss the do’s and don’ts in the aftermath of the terror attack that took the lives of 26 Indians.

Karwar houses India’s largest Naval base — INS Kadamba — and the country’s first aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, docks here. The Naval base also houses an armament division and a strategic Naval defence location after Goa, Kochi and Mumbai. The base is also used for training and firing purposes.

The security forces have asked the fishermen to report immediately by any means necessary if they notice any suspicious boats when at sea.

“The large boat operators were briefed about the security situation off Karwar coast. The Pakistan controlled water in Arabian sea is 250 km off Karwar coast and large boats have been told to keep away from international borders,” said a fishing trawler operator from Karwar.

“Most of the time the fishermen are alert about any suspicious boats. Most fishing boats have separate colours representing their states. If, in case, any such movement is recorded, we will inform the coastal security force,” a trawler owner added.

The Indian Navy has already stepped up security along the Naval base. Additional checkpoints and vigorous patrolling are being taken up as part of security.

“The base is put on high alert usually when there are war exercises in the sea. So far there is no specific intel from the Navy or the central government, but the district HQs is on high alert as it houses the Naval base,” said an official from the district administration.