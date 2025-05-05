I will take political retirement if Congress leaders prove RSS role in Ambedkar's LS poll defeat: Chalavadi

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Sunday said he would resign from his post and retire from politics if AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders prove their allegations that the RSS and the Communist Party defeated Dr BR Ambedkar in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, the senior BJP leader said Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, minister Priyank Kharge and party leader Jairam Ramesh claim that the Congress did not defeat Ambedkar in the Lok Sabha polls. They instead blame Communist leader SA Dange and Veer Savarkar for his defeat, the BJP leader said.

Narayanaswamy said he would give a reward of Rs 1 lakh to the Congress leaders if they could prove their claims on the election of Ambedkar. He questioned them if they would resign if they failed to prove their claims.

Narayanaswamy said the Congress insulted the Constitution when it was in power, and now claims to be protecting it. He said when the BJP was in power in the state, it increased reservation for the Scheduled Castes, but the Congress has not implemented internal reservation for SCs.