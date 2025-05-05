Karnataka home minister turns down NIA probe on Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty's murder

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara here on Sunday clarified that he did not visit the parents of Suhas Shetty, who was murdered at Bajpe in Mangaluru recently, as several heinous cases had been filed against the latter.

“There are five cases against Suhas. That is why none of the elected representatives visited his house. But we are on the job of delivering justice to his family members as eight accused have already been arrested,” he told reporters, replying to the criticism that he did not console Suhas’ parents during his visit to Mangaluru recently.

He categorically denied Congress instructing its leaders not to visit Suhas’ family as a video on it has gone viral. “This is a case of murder. The government will do justice to Suhas Shetty’s family,” he said.

On Suhas’ parents suspecting whether the arrested were genuinely involved in the murder, Parameshwara hit back, saying, “Is it possible to call anyone an accused?”

On the speculation that it was a revenge killing for the murder of Mohammed Fazil in 2022, in which Suhas was the main accused, as Fazil’s brother Adil Mehroof is among the eight accused, Parameshwara said that only investigation will establish that.

Asked why only Muslim community members were meeting him, Parameshwara said they were Congress members. “Leaders from the Muslim community met me. Can you say no to visitors? People from other communities too can come to me,” he said.