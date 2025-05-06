MHA notice to states, UTs to hold civil defence exercises

The rehearsal is to assess the readiness of civil defence mechanisms across the country and has asked for active participation of Home Guards, NCC, NSS, NYKS and college students. According to placed sources, in Karnataka the district commandants, civil defence, in all 31 districts, including eight in Bengaluru, have been instructed to activate civil defence personnel in their units and give a report by 8am Tuesday to the DGP and Commandant General, Civil Defence, Prashant Kumar Thakur.

Sources added that the commandants have also been asked to activate civil defence equipment in their districts, which includes identifying air raid shelters, conducting mock drills for blackouts, air radio sirens and handling rescue equipment. Civil defence personnel are largely volunteers who are professionals and have been trained in civil defence.

In some districts, police officers of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police are commandants, civil defence.

In Bengaluru, out of 35 air radio sirens, most are said to be of 1971 Bangladesh war vintage, and 32 are said to be functional, said sources.