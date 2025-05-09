Karwar to conduct comprehensive mock drills on May 12 for emergency preparedness

KARWAR : The Karwar district ddministration will hold a mock drill on May 12 in and around Karwar.

The Ministry for Home Affairs had ordered for mock drills in 300 districts with vital installations in the country. Among them three are in Karnataka-- Bengaluru, Karwar and Raichur.

“We are scheduled as Category 2 by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The mock drill will be held on May 12. Earlier there was some confusion regarding the places of Uttara Kannada, since our district fell into Category 2 based on the vital installations here,” said Uttara Kannada DC Lakshmi Priya.

Several different drills are scheduled in the district -- fire rescue operations, evacuations, building collapse, blackout and so on. “We request the public not to panic. All we need is their cooperation as it is done in public interest,” said the DC, Uttara Kannada.

The mock drill will begin from Grasim Industries in the outskirts of Karwar with rescue operations in case of a building collapse. Forty persons who will act as victims will be taken to Grasim where the mock rescue will be conducted by the employees of Grasim India, NDRF, fire and emergency service, revenue, doctors and others. The victim will be taken to KrIMS. This drill will commence at 4 pm on May 12.

Another mock drill is aimed at fire-fighting in case of emergency has been organised at the civilian colony at Naval base at Amdalli near Karwar where the mock drill aims at exercises of rescuing people in case of enemy attack, where the rescued persons will be taken to Naval Hospital INS Patanjali.

A drill to set up a temporary hospital is also scheduled after this. The hospital will come up at Baithkol adjacent to Karwar at 5 pm.

Kaiga Nuclear Power Station will conduct a fire fighting drill, where the doctors, revenue officials and the police will cooperate. The beach evacuation is planned on Rabindranath Tagore Beach in Karwar where the tourists on the beach will be brought to a safer place at selected points at DC Uttara Kannada office premises and other places.”

“The mock drill is aimed at the exercise in case of enemy attack via air. The coastal police and the tourism department will play vital role in this,” said the DC.

The two dams of Kadra and Kodasalli, if attacked, it may cause flooding. The district has planned a mock drill to evacuate people to a safer place.

The complete blackout is also planned out where the CMC Karwar and Kaiga township and other places will turn off the lights following a siren.