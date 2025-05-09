Operation Sindoor: Special pujas across Karnataka for country’s win

BENGALURU: With India carrying out Operation Sindoor and destroying terror infrastructure in Pakistan, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, special pujas and prayers were offered in the name of the country and our Armed Forces at various religious places, including temples.

While there was a special puja organised by temples across the state on Thursday, special prayers will be also held in mosques on Friday. Also, the state government will be organising a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Friday, extending its support to the Armed Forces.

Led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the yatra will be undertaken from KR Circle to Minsk Square on Friday morning. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has given a call to various party leaders, citizens, government and private employees, writers, representatives from the film industry, and others to take part in the rally.

Special pujas were held at state-managed temples on Thursday, across the state, while a circular was issued by the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department on Wednesday. Pujas were also held at various mutts during the day. Meanwhile, Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan directed all the mosques that come under the Wakf Board to hold special prayers for the Armed Forces on Friday. He has written to the Karnataka State Wakf Board, stating that after terrorists killed 26 Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, the Indian Armed Forces have launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror camps across the international border. “The soldiers are displaying courage and trying to restore peace. We are directing mosques belonging to the Wakf Board and also other places of worship to hold special prayers for the forces,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP members are also conducting special pujas at temples in the name of Operation Sindoor. In Bengaluru, BJP state president BY Vijayendra and other leaders offered pujas at Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple in Malleswaram.