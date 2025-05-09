Western Ghats under pressure: Goa sees 11% drop in evergreen cover, forest value pegged at Rs 481 bn a year

BENGALURU: Change in land use and reduction in green cover are taking a drastic toll on the Western Ghats, especially the state of Goa, where development projects for tourism, infrastructure and connectivity have been put on the fast track. This has significantly impacted the functioning of forest ecosystems, contributing to climate change. A recent study by researchers from the Centre for Ecology, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), revealed that the total forest cover declined drastically post the 1990s, due to market forces associated with globalisation. There has also been a decline in evergreen forest cover by 10.98 per cent.

The carbon sequestration potential of forests in Goa that the study assessed, showed the storage of 56,131.16 Giga grams (Gga) of carbon, which accounts for Rs 373.47 billion ($4.49 billion). Similarly, carbon stored in forest ecosystems of the Western Ghats is valued at Rs 100 billion.

The total ecosystem supply value (TESV) for forest ecosystems was computed by aggregating the provisioning, regulating and cultural services which account for Rs 481.76 billion per year, said the report titled ‘Insights into Linkages of Forest Structure Dynamics with Ecosystem Services’, released on Monday. TESV is the summation of provisioning, regulating, and cultural services, and depends on the spatial extent and condition of the ecosystem of a particular area.

Prof TV Ramachandra, co-author of the research paper, said forest ecosystems in Goa provide diverse services which are vital for human well-being and prosperity.

With economic growth accelerating in Goa, there is tremendous pressure to divert natural systems to other uses. Many villages of Goa have witnessed a significant decline in agricultural productivity due to environmental degradation, and lower fertility around wetland regions. Hence, there is an urgent need to undertake natural capital accounting and valuation of ecosystem services, especially intangible benefits (such as regulating services, etc.), which the ecosystem provides.