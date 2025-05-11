Lower-level government staff given creamy layer exemption across Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has issued a circular giving exemption from creamy layer to candidates in government service at lower-level posts.

Interestingly, the Backward Classes Commission in its recommendations based on Socio Economic and Educational Survey (SES-2015) had recommended applying the creamy layer to the OBCs which was also a subject in the Friday’s agenda of the cabinet.

But the circular was issued a day earlier, on Thursday, to give exemption.For direct recruitment under Article 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution, if the candidates belonging to Category 2A, 2B, 3A, 3 B category, if they have stipulated-specified period of experience in the posts at the lower level, in such a case the creamy layer rule will not apply to them, the Backward Classes Department clarified in a circular issued on May 8.

Therefore, in order to exempt the candidates belonging to these categories in the service, check the relevant documents and take action to issue caste certificates, it instructed the tahsildars. The decision helps the children of government employees at lower level posts to avail quota benefits for education and employment. There was an exemption of creamy layer for SC/ST and category I candidates in the past and the government has now extended the same to the OBCs.

The income limit for determining the creamy layer status for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Karnataka is Rs 8 lakh per annum. If a person’s annual income is above this threshold, they are not eligible for OBC reservations in employment or education.