Monsoon likely to hit Karnataka on May 28

BENGALURU: The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Karnataka early this year, as the IMD has predicted an early onset in Kerala on May 27. Weather experts are hoping that the monsoon may reach Karnataka on May 28.

In Karnataka, rainfall is expected to be above normal to excessive this year. “Coastal and Malnad regions are likely to receive excess rainfall, while other parts of the state may witness above normal,” Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) former director Srinivas Reddy said.

According to the forecast, the monsoon will hit Kerala on May 27 and if the cloud formation does not get dispersed, it will arrive in Karnataka on May 28, which is early, Reddy said. “Provided if the weather system is in favour of Karnataka.”

Experts also predicted that between June and the end of September or the first week of October, the average rainfall will be 860 mm. This time, the prediction is around 5% more than normal, which is 900 mm of average rainfall.

Meanwhile, KSNDMC is anticipating normal thunder showers in isolated areas across the state for the next week.