Call an all-party meeting on ceasefire, CM Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting and a Parliament session to discuss the recent ceasefire with Pakistan and other related matters. He emphasised that the Union Government should have called an all-party meeting before the announcement of the ceasefire to keep the public informed about the developments.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the credit of Operation Sindoor should be given to the Indian Armed Forces, rather than to any political party. He also refused to compare the present war-like situation with the India-Pakistan War of 1971, and clarified that they stand by the Centre’s decision. Regarding the ceasefire violations from across the border, he mentioned that there are DGMO meetings between India and Pakistan, adding, “Let us wait for the outcome of these crucial meetings.”

Further, he said that except for three children under the age of six, all other Pakistani citizens have left Karnataka. He explained that a woman from Mysuru, accompanied by her Pakistani husband and their three children, had arrived at the India-Pakistan border, but since there was no one to receive them, they had to return to Mysuru for ‘technical reasons’.

When asked whether the government will go ahead with its celebrations to mark Congress’ two years in office, since the war-like situation is under control now, Siddaramaiah said they had put off celebrations planned in Vijayanagara district. He added that they will now talk to AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to go ahead with the celebrations.

Asked to rate his government’s performance, Siddaramaiah said the Congress government has walked the talk, fulfilling guarantees promised to the people. He also brushed aside any cabinet reshuffle in the near future.