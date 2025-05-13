CM Siddaramaiah turns tables on BJP over price rise, holds PM Modi responsible

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at BJP for its Jan Akrosh Yatra, a rally against increase in prices of essential commodities in the state, and turned the tables on the opposition party, blaming the BJP-ruled central government for the rise in prices.
He accused BJP of opposing the guarantee schemes that have contributed to economic empowerment and development of people. He compared the prices of petrol, diesel, cement, silver, gold, gas and other commodities during the UPA government and Modi dispensation.
He said the yellow metal that was Rs 28,000 for 10 gm has touched Rs 1 lakh under Modi, which has made it difficult for the poor to afford even the mangalsutra. Jan Akrosha (fury of the people) is against the Modi government and not the Congress government in the state, which is delivering on the principles of Buddha, Basava, Ambedkar and Gandhi, he claimed.
Speaking at the 134 Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at HD Kote, he said people should know facts on price rise and not go by the bundle of lies peddled by BJP. He said that everyone should be tolerant towards other religions and castes as the country is known for its inclusiveness.
He said social evils like the caste system will fade away if every section of society is economically empowered. Society will progress when people get enough opportunities to achieve, he added.
On internal reservation for Scheduled Castes, he said the committee headed by Justice Nagamohan Das is carrying out the caste census in three phases to get empirical data and to end confusion.
Paying rich tributes to Ambedkar, he said the Constitution has given opportunities to oppressed sections to educate and organise, and to occupy top positions in democratic institutions.
On Opposition claims that the state government is bankrupt, he said they have distributed benefits and development works amounting to Rs 140 crore in HD Kote. “I have given Rs 8,000 crore grant to legislators, Rs 52,000 crore for guarantees and Rs 80,000 crore for development. BJP raised a hue and cry over increasing the prices of milk, while the government has transferred Rs 4 per litre to milk producers,” he added.