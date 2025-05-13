CM Siddaramaiah turns tables on BJP over price rise, holds PM Modi responsible

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at BJP for its Jan Akrosh Yatra, a rally against increase in prices of essential commodities in the state, and turned the tables on the opposition party, blaming the BJP-ruled central government for the rise in prices.

He accused BJP of opposing the guarantee schemes that have contributed to economic empowerment and development of people. He compared the prices of petrol, diesel, cement, silver, gold, gas and other commodities during the UPA government and Modi dispensation.

He said the yellow metal that was Rs 28,000 for 10 gm has touched Rs 1 lakh under Modi, which has made it difficult for the poor to afford even the mangalsutra. Jan Akrosha (fury of the people) is against the Modi government and not the Congress government in the state, which is delivering on the principles of Buddha, Basava, Ambedkar and Gandhi, he claimed.

Speaking at the 134 Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at HD Kote, he said people should know facts on price rise and not go by the bundle of lies peddled by BJP. He said that everyone should be tolerant towards other religions and castes as the country is known for its inclusiveness.