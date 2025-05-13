Gaffe over J&K map puts Karnataka Congress on backfoot

BENGALURU: With the nation still in an unforgiving mood over terror attacks from across the border, the state unit of the principal opposition party, Congress, got itself in a tangle over representation of Jammu and Kashmir boundary in a map used by the party’s social media team.

On Monday, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) put out a post on social media criticizing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approving financial aid to Pakistan but showed a part of Jammu and Kashmir as that of Pakistan.

The gaffe put the party on the back foot with India-Pakistan relationship at an all-time low. Enraged netizens poured vitriol on the party’s social media page, forcing the party to delete the post.

The post was intended to criticise PM Narendra Modi and the Centre for failing to stop the IMF loan to Pakistan.

Opposition Leader in the Assembly, R Ashoka, called the Congress IT cell a terrorist sleeper cell of Pakistan. Expressing displeasure over the post, Ashoka said, “This shows how much they love Pakistan’’.

He also recalled how Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had initially reacted over the war against Pakistan.

Removed those responsible for post, says deputy CM

When asked, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar said this was a ‘small mistake’ and ‘a mischief.’ “The post has been deleted and we have removed those responsible for the post from the social media team,’’ he said.

In December 2024, during the Congress Working Committee meeting held in Belagavi there were posters across the town carrying a distorted map of India, leading to huge embarrassment for the party. These controversial posters were removed later.