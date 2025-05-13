Miscreants torch doctor’s house in Bengaluru, guard sustains burns

BENGALURU: A 44-year-old security guard of a doctor’s residence sustained burns after four unidentified miscreants tried to set fire to the house in the early hours of Saturday.

The accused, who rode up on separate two-wheelers, splashed petrol on the gate, car and portico of the house leading to the entrance, and set it on fire.

The guard, who was near the gate, sustained burns. The doctor’s brand new car was damaged in the fire, along with walls and other interiors of the portico.

The arson took place at the residence of Dr BS Gangadhar (67) on 4th cross of Bapuji Layout, between 12.20am and 12.25am. The security guard, Thyagaraj, who is undergoing treatment, is said to be out of danger.

In his complaint, the doctor stated that he has been living in the house with his family for the past eight years. The doctor has estimated a loss of Rs 45 lakh in the fire.

“On July 30 last year, there was a similar incident at the pharma company belonging to the doctor’s son Dr Thushar, in MRBH Colony in Vijayanagar, where two miscreants had set fire to the doors of the company. In October last year, two persons had reportedly stolen the company’s CCTV cameras.

Dr Thushar had filed a complaint at the Govindarajanagar police station. Both the cases are under investigation. Since all the cases have a similar pattern, it is suspected that somebody known to the complainants must be behind the incidents,” said a police officer.

Based on Gangadhar’s complaint, Chandra Layout police registered a case of attempt to murder (BNS 109), mischief by fire (BNS 326(g)) and other sections of BNS.