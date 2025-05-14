Man held for hateful remarks against PM Modi in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old computer technician was arrested by the city police on Monday night for allegedly posting objectionable content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media account. The video went viral and caught the attention of the social media wing of the city police, which directed the Bandepalya police to act.

The police registered a suo motu case and picked up the accused, identified as F Nawaz, from his paying guest accommodation in Mangammanapalya. Nawaz was produced before a local court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.

In a video post, the accused blamed the PM for the skirmish along the India-Pakistan border and suggested that a bomb should be dropped on Modi’s residence. He also accused Modi of creating a war-like situation in the country when people were living in peace.

A case of acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India (BNS 152), promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony (BNS 196) and statements conducing to public mischief (BNS 353) has been registered.

“As per preliminary investigations, the accused made such a post for the first time. We are checking if he posted any similar videos. The accused is also wanted in an NDPS case registered by the Tumakuru district police,” said an officer.